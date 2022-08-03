Brokerages Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target at $142.80

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.60.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Garmin Stock Down 1.8 %

GRMN opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.54. Garmin has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $205,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $80,655,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

