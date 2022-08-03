Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $23.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,473 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

