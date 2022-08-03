Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.02) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.99) to €3.00 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.54) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

About Banco Santander

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.