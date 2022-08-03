The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.