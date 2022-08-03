Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $26.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

VOR opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $178.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.76.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

