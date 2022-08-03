Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $160.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $145.97 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

