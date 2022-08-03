St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given New GBX 1,380 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,380 ($16.91) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STJPF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.77) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,583.14.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

