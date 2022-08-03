TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.41.

TSE:TFII opened at C$127.93 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$106.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

In other news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at C$223,010.61. In other news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$428,135,600.22. Insiders have sold a total of 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

