TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$155.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$147.78.

TSE X opened at C$131.44 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6078444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

