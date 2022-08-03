Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Raised to €113.00 at Barclays

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from €112.00 ($115.46) to €113.00 ($116.49) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCISY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($121.65) to €112.00 ($115.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vinci from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($119.59) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($116.49) to €114.00 ($117.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.60.

Vinci Price Performance

VCISY opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vinci has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

