Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.89. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.07 and a 12 month high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.9799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Robert Currie purchased 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,440,822.55. In related news, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,440,822.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

