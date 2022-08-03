Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Price Target Raised to €66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($63.92) to €66.00 ($68.04) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Stabilus from €65.00 ($67.01) to €48.00 ($49.48) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Stabilus Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

