Wedbush Comments on Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share.

FBC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,004 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

