Chart Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Barclays cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Chart Industries stock opened at $193.07 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

