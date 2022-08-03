BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.53

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $2.98. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 8,574 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.