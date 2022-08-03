Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

AGI stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 92,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 44.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 716,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 41.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 486.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 128,584 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

