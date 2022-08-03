Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $526.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,788,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 669,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,670 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

