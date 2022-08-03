KeyCorp Weighs in on Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.