Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,560,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 21,560,000 shares. Currently, 46.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 0.3 %

BBBY opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $462.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

