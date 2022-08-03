FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $51.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

