Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.58 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

