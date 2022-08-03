Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Shares of ADP opened at $240.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.86 and its 200 day moving average is $215.76. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

