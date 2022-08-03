Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coty Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

COTY stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Coty by 421.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 663,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,152 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coty by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.