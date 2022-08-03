Brokers Set Expectations for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report issued on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of FIX opened at $104.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $106.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,500.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

