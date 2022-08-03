SVB Leerink Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($7.23) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RARE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of RARE opened at $51.28 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 235,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 39,621 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

