Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Astrotech Price Performance

ASTC opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 909.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Featured Articles

