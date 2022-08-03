Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.06

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and traded as low as $19.61. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 2,673 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDVMF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.21.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

