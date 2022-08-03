Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 26,702,382 shares changing hands.

Camber Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

