Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,342.80

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,397 ($17.12). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,354 ($16.59), with a volume of 111,481 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($24.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,342.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,469.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,654.90.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,300 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,267 ($15.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,471 ($20,182.58).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

