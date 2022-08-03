Softcat (LON:SCT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,342.80

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,342.80 ($16.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,397 ($17.12). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,354 ($16.59), with a volume of 111,481 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($24.04).
Softcat Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,342.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,469.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,654.90.
About Softcat
About Softcat
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
