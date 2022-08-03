European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.33) and traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.31). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.33), with a volume of 176,142 shares trading hands.
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £886.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 843 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 828.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
