Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.88

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.88 and traded as high as C$68.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$68.00, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

Clairvest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Clairvest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

