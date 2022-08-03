Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Drops By 18.0%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AREC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

American Resources stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.53. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

