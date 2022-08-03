Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 288,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,333.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,331,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $347,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 288,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,333.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $563,300 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $2,339,500. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphatec Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alphatec has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $791.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

