BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 65,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.24. Analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

