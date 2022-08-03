Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

VC opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $100,000.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.