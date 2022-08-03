Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 0.86. Xperi has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Xperi Announces Dividend

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Xperi by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Xperi by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.