Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.