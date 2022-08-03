Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

Biogen stock opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day moving average is $209.56. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

