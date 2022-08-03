Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Increases By 26.8%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 75,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

AVTX stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

