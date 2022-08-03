UBS Group Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $38.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.07 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 107,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 45.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 159,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.