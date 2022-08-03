Citigroup Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $39.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Flowserve by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

