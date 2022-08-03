Targa Resources (TRGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

