Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

Fortive stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.