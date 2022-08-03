AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Financial Review

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beam Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $106.29, indicating a potential upside of 79.72%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 80.17 -$370.64 million ($3.61) -16.38 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 239.25 -$19.13 million ($0.40) -1.74

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -395.37% -28.02% -17.21% AIM ImmunoTech -13,933.81% -32.98% -32.06%

Volatility & Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

