Black Diamond Group (BDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.70 million.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$225.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Black Diamond Group

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

