Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.31. Thryv has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,833,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,031,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,543,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

