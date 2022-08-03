Profound Medical (PRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.57) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 million.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PRN opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.32 and a quick ratio of 16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.83. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

See Also

