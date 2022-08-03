New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NJR stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

