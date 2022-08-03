Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $36,508,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.