Momentive Global (MNTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Momentive Global Price Performance

Momentive Global stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,680,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth $192,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Read More

